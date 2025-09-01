Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,840,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 685.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS opened at $259.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.46 and its 200 day moving average is $217.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $274.50.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total value of $576,635.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,640.30. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total transaction of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,030,194.18. This represents a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,759 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,362. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LFUS

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.