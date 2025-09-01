Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PACS Group, Inc. $PACS

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,007 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACS Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PACS Group by 2,363.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PACS Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period.

Get PACS Group alerts:

PACS Group Price Performance

NYSE:PACS opened at $11.64 on Monday. PACS Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31.

PACS Group Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.