Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,862 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 1,334.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

VTR opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $695,702.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,219,843. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,250.36. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,466 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,249. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

