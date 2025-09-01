Jump Financial LLC Grows Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Clorox by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Clorox by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $118.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.16. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $116.53 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

