Jump Financial LLC Grows Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc $UFCS

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 716.3% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1,241.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $30.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $783.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.56. United Fire Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.94%.The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jones Trading increased their price objective on United Fire Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Fire Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

