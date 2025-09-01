Jump Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Varex Imaging $VREX

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 144.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,779,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,769,000 after buying an additional 481,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,640,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,625,000 after buying an additional 106,412 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Varex Imaging by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,122,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after buying an additional 333,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Varex Imaging by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after buying an additional 86,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Varex Imaging by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 762,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $479.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.32 million. Varex Imaging has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

