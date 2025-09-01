Jump Financial LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after purchasing an additional 557,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $299,157,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $277.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.31 and its 200-day moving average is $236.62. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $280.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $19,522,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,472,018.92. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 145,199 shares of company stock worth $38,555,071 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.