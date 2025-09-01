Jump Financial LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Centerspace $CSR

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Centerspace worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Centerspace news, CFO Bhairav Patel acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,582. The trade was a 15.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,492. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,325. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $994.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $68.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.89 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centerspace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

