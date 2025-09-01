Jump Financial LLC Has $588,000 Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,764 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 138,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTO. Morgan Stanley set a $24.20 target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE ZTO opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of -0.15. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 330.0%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.