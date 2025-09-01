Jump Financial LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in Ashland Inc. $ASH

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ashland by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 2,736.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ashland by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 1,745.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.11). Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

