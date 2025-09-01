Jump Financial LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MDU Resources Group news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,524,445.96. This trade represents a 1.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

