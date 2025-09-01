Jump Financial LLC Invests $532,000 in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Structure Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPCR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,159,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,816,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,492 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 322,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 481,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 271,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $19.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of -1.89.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPCR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

