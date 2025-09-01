Jump Financial LLC Invests $536,000 in Weis Markets, Inc. $WMK

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,255,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 72,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 536,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,562,000.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $71.59 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.25 and a 52-week high of $90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

