Jump Financial LLC Invests $537,000 in Xencor, Inc. $XNCR

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,761,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,857,000 after purchasing an additional 776,580 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,402,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,883 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,288,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 845,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XNCR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In related news, Director Ellen Feigal sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,867.26. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,867.26. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,194 shares of company stock valued at $103,209. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XNCR opened at $8.13 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

