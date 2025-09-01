Jump Financial LLC Invests $581,000 in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth $12,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 18.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,648,000 after buying an additional 155,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 89.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 381.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 53,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,643,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STC opened at $72.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $143,203.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,736.01. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $371,932.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.04. This represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

