Jump Financial LLC Lowers Position in CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006,725 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 2.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 10,855.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 78,808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 390,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 124,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,328,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

CONMED Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. CONMED Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $342.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.550 EPS. Analysts predict that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.