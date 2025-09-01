Jump Financial LLC Makes New $663,000 Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,049,000 after acquiring an additional 676,125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 11,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.3% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 245,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,034,000 after acquiring an additional 27,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $4,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $269.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.09.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.5%

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $242.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $219.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.28 by $2.01. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 15.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.