Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Charles River Associates $CRAI

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Charles River Associates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Charles River Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Charles River Associates by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Charles River Associates by 599.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Charles River Associates by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Charles River Associates by 28,517.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Charles River Associates from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Charles River Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Charles River Associates Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $193.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.61. Charles River Associates has a one year low of $152.57 and a one year high of $214.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.34 million. Charles River Associates had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. Charles River Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Associates will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Charles River Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.73%.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Associates

In other Charles River Associates news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total value of $328,002.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,849.89. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Associates Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

