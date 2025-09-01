Jump Financial LLC Purchases 2,747 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 107.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

EEFT opened at $93.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.97. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

