Jump Financial LLC Purchases 7,943 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 226.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTH. Craig Hallum raised shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Life Time Group Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:LTH opened at $27.91 on Monday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Life Time Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 84,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $2,359,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 249,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,803.84. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 11,655,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $342,440,999.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,898,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,404,327.06. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,557,530 shares of company stock valued at $691,887,874 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

