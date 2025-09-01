Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $42,223,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $33,455,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $24,521,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 50,249.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after buying an additional 121,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $147.70 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $207.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total transaction of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,924,382.80. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

