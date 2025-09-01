Jump Financial LLC Raises Stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. $CCU

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 121.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 67.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 140.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Compania Cervecerias Unidas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Price Performance

Shares of CCU stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.