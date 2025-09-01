Jump Financial LLC Raises Stake in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 129.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hasbro news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,332.81. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of HAS opened at $81.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.97%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

