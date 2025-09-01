Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Corporation $HAFC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,192 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hanmi Financial worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAFC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $758.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.11%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

