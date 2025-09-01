Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Dorman Products by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total transaction of $100,212.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,033.54. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.2%

DORM opened at $161.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.21 and a 12 month high of $165.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.92.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.30. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $540.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

