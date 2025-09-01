Jump Financial LLC Sells 11,315 Shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR $LOMA

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 23.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Stock Down 0.9%

LOMA stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

