Jump Financial LLC Sells 197 Shares of Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Graham by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $1,085.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Graham Holdings Company has a 1-year low of $724.69 and a 1-year high of $1,103.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $974.16 and its 200 day moving average is $953.67.

Graham Profile

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.15 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.10%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

