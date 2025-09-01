Jump Financial LLC Sells 202 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 64.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:ESE opened at $201.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.25. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.30 and a 52-week high of $205.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.07.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm had revenue of $296.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 7.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

