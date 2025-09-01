Jump Financial LLC Sells 20,644 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,644 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,614 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,949,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,855,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $683.19 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $319.07 and a one year high of $785.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $701.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.82, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.