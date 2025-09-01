Jump Financial LLC Sells 35,573 Shares of Sasol Ltd. $SSL

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,573 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,743 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 106,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Sasol Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

