Jump Financial LLC Sells 39,065 Shares of Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,065 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Perrigo by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Perrigo by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,390,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after buying an additional 246,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Stock Up 0.0%
Perrigo stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.48. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Perrigo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -200.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Perrigo news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $68,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,100.26. This trade represents a 6.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis bought 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 41,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,729.90. This represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,863 shares of company stock valued at $204,575 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
Read More
