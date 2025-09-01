Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 194,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 129,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 21,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,792,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of VICI opened at $33.87 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.28%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

