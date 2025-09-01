Jump Financial LLC Trims Holdings in KB Home $KBH

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,573 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 3,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,024.40. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBH. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $63.50 on Monday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

