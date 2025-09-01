Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 748.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 115.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18,642.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 506.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 159.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $317,656.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,098.59. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of RGR stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $559.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $42.76.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

