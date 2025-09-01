Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SharkNinja by 5,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 6,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SharkNinja by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $117.08 on Monday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $128.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.68.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

