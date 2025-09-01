Keros Therapeutics, Inc. $KROS Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 268.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

KROS stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $617.75 million, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 49002.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.