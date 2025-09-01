Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,670 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $62.24 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 233,972 shares of company stock worth $15,746,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

