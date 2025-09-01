Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 559,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 406,325 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 872,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 84,064 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 241,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116,620 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $34.20 on Monday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

