Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

