Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October $IOCT

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,703,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOCT opened at $33.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

