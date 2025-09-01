Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF $XSD

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,881 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6,358.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 50,360 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,839,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of XSD stock opened at $286.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $156.77 and a 52 week high of $294.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.06.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

