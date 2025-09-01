Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,391 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,196 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $44.26.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4206 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

