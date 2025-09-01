Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,307 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 546.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9,580.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,318. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $88.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

