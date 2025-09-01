Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 348 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF $RSPR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Seek First Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPR opened at $35.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.20 million, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

