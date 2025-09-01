Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 358 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $BFEB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.62% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 55,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BFEB opened at $46.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $216.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.63.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

