Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,357 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 210.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPI. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.