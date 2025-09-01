Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,357 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $GDV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

