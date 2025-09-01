Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 876 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.79 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.