Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 96 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apex Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $119.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.24. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $116.51.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.