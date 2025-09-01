Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) and Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Financial Contrast

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) and Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Ardelyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.17% -34.00% Ardelyx -14.60% -36.57% -13.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Ardelyx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals $16.02 million 0.60 $3.60 million ($2.91) -0.96 Ardelyx $333.61 million 4.59 -$39.14 million ($0.23) -27.65

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardelyx. Ardelyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiora Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Ardelyx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardelyx has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Ardelyx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ardelyx 0 1 8 1 3.00

Kiora Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 259.71%. Ardelyx has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.82%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ardelyx.

Summary

Ardelyx beats Kiora Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, and KIO-104 for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treating patients undergoing photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgery for corneal wound repair. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. It also develops XPHOZAH, which is in Phase III clinical trial to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia; RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among patients with kidney and/or heart failure; and RDX020, for adult patients with metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder. The company has agreements with Kyowa Kirin, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co. Ltd., and Knight Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.